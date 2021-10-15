fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.97
365.66
+ 0.26%
BTC/USD
+ 3724.45
61072.39
+ 6.49%
DIA
+ 2.61
346.52
+ 0.75%
SPY
+ 2.36
440.14
+ 0.53%
TLT
-1.06
146.94
-0.73%
GLD
-2.72
170.72
-1.62%

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Marsh & McLennan

byBenzinga Insights
October 15, 2021 12:15 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Marsh & McLennan

Within the last quarter, Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Marsh & McLennan has an average price target of $156.75 with a high of $165.00 and a low of $150.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Marsh & McLennan over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 6.87% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Analyst Ratings For Marsh & McLennan

Within the last quarter, Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) has observed the following analyst ratings: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Analyst Ratings For Marsh & McLennan

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Expert Ratings For Marsh & McLennan

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on Marsh & McLennan, Raises Price Target to $165

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Phillips maintains Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) with a Equal-Weight and raises the price target from $152 to $165. read more