Where Occidental Petroleum Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
October 14, 2021 12:40 pm
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0
2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Occidental Petroleum. The company has an average price target of $38.2 with a high of $47.00 and a low of $34.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Occidental Petroleum over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 6.11% from the previous average price target of $36.0.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Related Articles

What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Occidental Petroleum

Within the last quarter, Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) has observed the following analyst ratings: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more
Occidental Petroleum Announces Ghana Asset Sale: What Investors Need To Know

Occidental Petroleum Announces Ghana Asset Sale: What Investors Need To Know

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) announced on Wednesday afternoon a major asset sale analysts say has helped improve the company’s near-term financial outlook and has the stock positioned to be an outperformer in coming years. read more

Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight on Occidental Petroleum, Raises Price Target to $34

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintains Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) with a Equal-Weight and raises the price target from $29 to $34. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight on Occidental Petroleum, Raises Price Target to $47

Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott maintains Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $40 to $47. read more