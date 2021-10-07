fbpx

QQQ
+ 5.37
354.30
+ 1.49%
BTC/USD
-1191.06
54123.94
-2.15%
DIA
+ 4.97
339.15
+ 1.44%
SPY
+ 5.94
428.96
+ 1.37%
TLT
-1.49
145.88
-1.03%
GLD
-0.71
165.74
-0.43%

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About 3M

byBenzinga Insights
October 7, 2021 12:16 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About 3M

Within the last quarter, 3M (NYSE:MMM) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 0 5 2 1
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 1 1
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 3 1 0

In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for 3M. The company has an average price target of $197.75 with a high of $215.00 and a low of $172.00.

Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated 3M over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 0.7% from the previous average price target of $199.14.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About 3M

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About 3M

3M (NYSE:MMM) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more
Expert Ratings For 3M

Expert Ratings For 3M

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on 3M (NYSE:MMM) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on 3M, Lowers Price Target to $193

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintains 3M (NYSE:MMM) with a Equal-Weight and lowers the price target from $213 to $193. read more
JPMorgan Upgrades DuPont De Nemours On Valuation

JPMorgan Upgrades DuPont De Nemours On Valuation

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s (NYSE: DD) stock has lost 3% since its December peak versus 17% gains in the sector during the same period and appears to have been “over-driven to the downside,” according to JPMorgan. read more