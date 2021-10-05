fbpx

QQQ
+ 6.09
346.53
+ 1.73%
BTC/USD
+ 883.42
50108.36
+ 1.79%
DIA
+ 4.20
335.81
+ 1.24%
SPY
+ 5.83
422.81
+ 1.36%
TLT
-1.11
146.09
-0.77%
GLD
-0.75
166.11
-0.45%

Where Albertsons Companies Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
October 5, 2021 12:33 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Albertsons Companies Stands With Analysts

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 4 1 2 0
Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 2 0 1 0

These 7 analysts have an average price target of $27.57 versus the current price of Albertsons Companies at 29.15, implying downside.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Albertsons Companies over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 25.32% from the previous average price target of $22.0.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Albertsons Companies

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 5, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 5, 2021

  read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Stephens & Co. raised the price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $1,850 to $2,000. Chipotle shares rose 0.1% to $1,805.90 in pre-market trading. read more

BMO Capital Downgrades Albertsons Companies to Underperform, Raises Price Target to $26

BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania downgrades Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from Market Perform to Underperform and raises the price target from $22 to $26. read more