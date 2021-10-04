fbpx

Where Acceleron Pharma Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
October 4, 2021 2:12 pm
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 0 7 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 7 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Acceleron Pharma has an average price target of $179.86 with a high of $180.00 and a low of $179.00.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Acceleron Pharma over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 20.17% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Analyst Ratings

