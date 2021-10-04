fbpx

QQQ
-8.57
368.75
-2.38%
BTC/USD
+ 1042.39
49242.40
+ 2.16%
DIA
-3.99
347.17
-1.16%
SPY
-6.81
441.05
-1.57%
TLT
-0.28
145.63
-0.19%
GLD
+ 0.35
164.24
+ 0.21%

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Zillow Gr

byBenzinga Insights
October 4, 2021 2:12 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Zillow Gr

Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 1 0 1 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0
3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $146.2 versus the current price of Zillow Gr at 85.54, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Zillow Gr over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 10.31% increase from the previous average price target of $163.0.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Zillow Gr

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Zillow Gr

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) within the last quarter: read more

What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Zillow Gr

Within the last quarter, Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) has observed the following analyst ratings: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

RBC Capital Maintains Outperform on Zillow Gr, Lowers Price Target to $145

RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson maintains Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) with a Outperform and lowers the price target from $155 to $145. read more

BTIG Maintains Buy on Zillow Gr, Lowers Price Target to $145

BTIG analyst Jake Fuller maintains Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) with a Buy and lowers the price target from $185 to $145. read more