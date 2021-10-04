fbpx

QQQ
-8.47
368.65
-2.35%
BTC/USD
+ 1068.09
49268.10
+ 2.22%
DIA
-3.95
347.13
-1.15%
SPY
-6.59
440.83
-1.52%
TLT
-0.30
145.65
-0.2%
GLD
+ 0.34
164.25
+ 0.21%

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About 3M

byBenzinga Insights
October 4, 2021 2:10 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About 3M

3M (NYSE:MMM) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 0 4 2 1
Last 30D 0 0 1 1 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 1
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 3 1 0

These 7 analysts have an average price target of $198.43 versus the current price of 3M at 175.18, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated 3M over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 0.81% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Expert Ratings For 3M

Expert Ratings For 3M

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on 3M (NYSE:MMM) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. read more
JPMorgan Upgrades DuPont De Nemours On Valuation

JPMorgan Upgrades DuPont De Nemours On Valuation

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s (NYSE: DD) stock has lost 3% since its December peak versus 17% gains in the sector during the same period and appears to have been “over-driven to the downside,” according to JPMorgan. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 4, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 4, 2021

  read more
3M Price Target Cut At Barclays, JPMorgan

3M Price Target Cut At Barclays, JPMorgan