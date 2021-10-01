fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.81
357.15
+ 0.23%
BTC/USD
+ 3728.90
47553.00
+ 8.51%
DIA
+ 4.38
333.92
+ 1.29%
SPY
+ 4.14
425.00
+ 0.96%
TLT
+ 0.40
143.92
+ 0.28%
GLD
+ 0.27
163.96
+ 0.16%

Expert Ratings For Halliburton

byBenzinga Insights
October 1, 2021 12:47 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Halliburton

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $23.64 versus the current price of Halliburton at 21.8661, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Halliburton over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 18.62% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Where Halliburton Stands With Analysts

Where Halliburton Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. read more

Analyst Ratings For Halliburton

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight on Halliburton, Raises Price Target to $22

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintains Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) with a Equal-Weight and raises the price target from $21 to $22. read more

RBC Capital Assumes Halliburton at Outperform, Announces Price Target of $27

RBC Capital analyst Keith Mackey assumes Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) with a Outperform rating and announces Price Target of $27. read more