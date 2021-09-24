fbpx

QQQ
-0.63
373.61
-0.17%
BTC/USD
-1687.53
41902.00
-3.87%
DIA
-0.18
347.74
-0.05%
SPY
-0.05
443.23
-0.01%
TLT
-1.22
149.58
-0.82%
GLD
+ 0.20
163.31
+ 0.12%

Where Nike Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
September 24, 2021 1:54 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Nike Stands With Analysts

Nike (NYSE:NKE) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

  Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0
Last 30D 1 2 1 0 0
1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Nike. The company has an average price target of $182.43 with a high of $221.00 and a low of $160.00.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Nike over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 2.29% from the previous average price target of $186.71.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 16 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Nike

What 16 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Nike

Within the last quarter, Nike (NYSE:NKE) has observed the following analyst ratings: read more

Expert Ratings for Nike

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Nike (NYSE:NKE) within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more
Nike Sees Strong Demand, But Supply Hurdles Hurt Guidance: Analyst

Nike Sees Strong Demand, But Supply Hurdles Hurt Guidance: Analyst

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported mixed results for the first fiscal quarter of 2022, with earnings ahead of the consensus estimates on revenues that missed expectations, accord read more
Why Nike Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Why Nike Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) is trading lower Friday after the company announced worse-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 revenue results and cut full-year guidance amid supply chain issues. read more