fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.97
365.61
+ 1.07%
BTC/USD
+ 1151.36
44740.89
+ 2.64%
DIA
+ 5.75
336.76
+ 1.68%
SPY
+ 6.54
431.33
+ 1.49%
TLT
-2.78
154.57
-1.83%
GLD
-1.75
167.17
-1.06%

Where Advanced Micro Devices Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
September 23, 2021 12:42 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Advanced Micro Devices Stands With Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Advanced Micro Devices has an average price target of $119.17 with a high of $150.00 and a low of $95.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Advanced Micro Devices over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 26.11% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Analyst Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices

Within the last quarter, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has observed the following analyst ratings: read more

Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight on Advanced Micro Devices, Raises Price Target to $120

Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar maintains Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $110 to $120. read more
Why This Chipmaker Is One of The Most Attractive M&A Targets In The Sector

Why This Chipmaker Is One of The Most Attractive M&A Targets In The Sector

After being on the sidelines for over three years an analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets turned bullish on camera chip Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA). The Ambarella Analyst: Analyst John Vinh upgraded Ambarella shares from Sector Weight to Overweight, with a $185 price target. read more