fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.45
366.12
+ 0.93%
BTC/USD
+ 180.47
43770.00
+ 0.41%
DIA
+ 5.61
336.89
+ 1.64%
SPY
+ 6.05
431.81
+ 1.38%
TLT
-2.80
154.59
-1.84%
GLD
-1.75
167.17
-1.05%

What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Rapid7

byBenzinga Insights
September 23, 2021 12:40 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Rapid7

Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 5 6 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0
3M Ago 3 3 0 0 0

These 12 analysts have an average price target of $122.25 versus the current price of Rapid7 at 120.0025, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts rated Rapid7 over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 15.99% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Where Rapid7 Stands With Analysts

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Expert Ratings For Rapid7

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2021

  read more

FBN Securities Initiates Coverage On Rapid7 with Outperform Rating, Announces Price Target of $140

FBN Securities initiates coverage on Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) with a Outperform rating and announces Price Target of $140. read more