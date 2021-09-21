fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.90
364.81
+ 0.24%
BTC/USD
-490.45
42525.17
-1.14%
DIA
+ 0.72
338.68
+ 0.21%
SPY
+ 0.64
433.41
+ 0.15%
TLT
-0.31
151.33
-0.21%
GLD
+ 1.15
163.79
+ 0.7%

Where Echo Global Logistics Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
September 21, 2021 1:52 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Echo Global Logistics Stands With Analysts

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $40.1 versus the current price of Echo Global Logistics at 47.7, implying downside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Echo Global Logistics over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 13.28% from the previous average price target of $35.4.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Echo Global Logistics

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Echo Global Logistics

Within the last quarter, Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) has observed the following analyst ratings: read more

Barrington Research Downgrades Echo Global Logistics to Market Perform

Barrington Research analyst Kevin Steinke downgrades Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from Outperform to Market Perform. read more

Stifel Downgrades Echo Global Logistics to Hold, Raises Price Target to $48.25

Stifel analyst J. Bruce Chan downgrades Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from Buy to Hold and raises the price target from $42 to $48.25. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2021

  read more