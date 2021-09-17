fbpx

QQQ
-4.23
382.54
-1.12%
BTC/USD
-103.68
47634.14
-0.22%
DIA
-2.53
350.71
-0.73%
SPY
-4.78
451.95
-1.07%
TLT
-0.87
150.76
-0.58%
GLD
-0.14
164.17
-0.09%

Analyst Ratings For NVIDIA

byBenzinga Insights
September 17, 2021 12:13 pm
Analysts have provided the following ratings for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 10 7 1 0 0
Last 30 Days 1 0 0 0 0
1 Month Ago 3 3 1 0 0
2 Months Ago 3 2 0 0 0
3 Months Ago 3 2 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 18 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for NVIDIA. The company has an average price target of $432.94 with a high of $1000.00 and a low of $185.00.

Below is a summary of how these 18 analysts rated NVIDIA over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 21.26% from the previous average price target of $357.03.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

