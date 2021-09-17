fbpx

QQQ
-4.20
382.51
-1.11%
BTC/USD
-123.75
47614.07
-0.26%
DIA
-2.47
350.65
-0.71%
SPY
-4.82
451.99
-1.08%
TLT
-0.86
150.75
-0.57%
GLD
-0.14
164.17
-0.09%

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Consolidated Edison

byBenzinga Insights
September 17, 2021 12:12 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Consolidated Edison

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 0 0 5 0
Last 30 Days 0 0 0 1 0
1 Month Ago 0 0 0 1 0
2 Months Ago 0 0 0 2 0
3 Months Ago 0 0 0 1 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $72.2 versus the current price of Consolidated Edison at 73.571, implying downside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Consolidated Edison over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 1.43% increase from the previous average price target of $73.25.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight on Consolidated Edison, Lowers Price Target to $74

Morgan Stanley maintains Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) with a Underweight and lowers the price target from $76 to $74. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight on Consolidated Edison, Raises Price Target to $76

Morgan Stanley analyst David Arcaro maintains Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) with a Underweight and raises the price target from $72 to $76. read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 20, 2021

  read more

UPDATE: KeyBanc On Edison Downgrade: Co. Is Vulnerable To Ongoing Loss Of Revenue From The Foregone Fees And Growing Arrears As The COVID Impact Is Likely To Linger, According To The Firm