fbpx

QQQ
-4.68
382.99
-1.24%
BTC/USD
-202.50
47535.32
-0.42%
DIA
-2.77
350.95
-0.8%
SPY
-5.40
452.57
-1.21%
TLT
-0.81
150.70
-0.54%
GLD
-0.24
164.27
-0.14%

Where Celldex Therapeutics Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
September 17, 2021 12:06 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Celldex Therapeutics Stands With Analysts

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0
Last 30 Days 1 0 0 0 0
1 Month Ago 1 1 0 0 0
2 Months Ago 2 0 0 0 0
3 Months Ago 1 0 0 0 0

According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Celldex Therapeutics has an average price target of $60.67 with a high of $68.00 and a low of $50.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Celldex Therapeutics over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 30.0% from the previous average price target of $46.67.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2021

Upgrades read more

Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Celldex Therapeutics with Buy Rating, Announces Price Target of $66

Jefferies analyst Chris Howerton initiates coverage on Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) with a Buy rating and announces Price Target of $66. read more

HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy on Celldex Therapeutics, Raises Price Target to $60

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Joseph Pantginis maintains Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) with a Buy and raises the price target from $54 to $60. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2021

  read more