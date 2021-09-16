fbpx

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Zillow Gr

September 16, 2021 1:21 pm
September 16, 2021 1:21 pm
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Zillow Gr

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) within the last quarter:

  Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 0 0 1 0
Last 30 Days 1 0 0 0 0
1 Month Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2 Months Ago 1 0 0 1 0
3 Months Ago 1 0 0 0 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Zillow Gr has an average price target of $146.5 with a high of $185.00 and a low of $100.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Zillow Gr over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 11.57% increase from the previous average price target of $165.67.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Related Articles

What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Zillow Gr

Within the last quarter, Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) has observed the following analyst ratings: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

BTIG Maintains Buy on Zillow Gr, Lowers Price Target to $145

BTIG analyst Jake Fuller maintains Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) with a Buy and lowers the price target from $185 to $145. read more

Zelman Upgrades Zillow Gr to Buy

Zelman upgrades Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) from Hold to Buy. read more

Barclays Maintains Underweight on Zillow Gr, Lowers Price Target to $100

Barclays analyst Ross Sandler maintains Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) with a Underweight and lowers the price target from $110 to $100. read more