Analyst Ratings For Albemarle

September 13, 2021 1:01 pm
September 13, 2021 1:01 pm
Analyst Ratings For Albemarle

Within the last quarter, Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 2 3 2 0
Last 30 Days 1 2 2 0 0
1 Month Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2 Months Ago 1 0 1 2 0
3 Months Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Albemarle. The company has an average price target of $241.3 with a high of $296.00 and a low of $127.00.

Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated Albemarle over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 22.24% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

