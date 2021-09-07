fbpx

Analyst Ratings For Delek US Hldgs

byBenzinga Insights
September 7, 2021 1:01 pm
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 1
Last 30 Days 0 1 0 0 0
1 Month Ago 0 0 0 0 1
2 Months Ago 0 1 2 0 0
3 Months Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Delek US Hldgs. The company has an average price target of $19.67 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $8.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Delek US Hldgs over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 24.35% from the previous average price target of $26.0.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Analyst Ratings

