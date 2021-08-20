fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.44
360.53
+ 0.94%
BTC/USD
+ 4003.79
48709.08
+ 8.96%
DIA
+ 1.86
347.62
+ 0.53%
SPY
+ 3.43
436.43
+ 0.78%
TLT
-0.22
150.67
-0.15%
GLD
+ 0.12
166.49
+ 0.07%

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Coca-Cola

byBenzinga Insights
August 20, 2021 1:36 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 2 0 1
Indifferent 0 1 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Coca-Cola. The company has an average price target of $63.0 with a high of $65.00 and a low of $60.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 3.7% from the previous average price target of $60.75.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts also give out recommendations like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A “buy” indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock’s short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a “sell” means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A “hold” suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst’s prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

UPDATE: Credit Suisse On Coca-Cola Price Target Raise: Firm Sees Accelerating Momentum As Pandemic Slows Given Revenue Growth +2.4% Ahead Of 1H19; Notes 'Asynchronous Recovery Mantra Delivering Strong Results' With Raised Guidance Potentially Conservative

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley On Coca-Cola Overweight Reiteration: Firm Believes Long Term Top-line Growth Outlook Is Above Peers With Strong Pricing Power And Favorable Strategy Tweaks As Coke Shifts To A Total Beverage Company

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley On Coca-Cola Overweight Reiteration: Short Term, Firm Sees A Well-Above-Consensus Post-COVID Topline/EPS Recovery Ahead Through 2022, Long Term Sees Return To Pre-COVID Outsized Sales Growth Vs. Peers And Higher Margins

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Coca-Cola, Microsoft Or Apple?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving. read more