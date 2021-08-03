fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.80
363.81
+ 0.22%
DIA
+ 1.40
346.95
+ 0.4%
SPY
+ 1.60
435.99
+ 0.37%
TLT
+ 0.12
150.55
+ 0.08%
GLD
-0.26
169.87
-0.15%

Analyst Ratings for Take-Two Interactive

byBenzinga Insights
August 3, 2021 12:26 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Within the last quarter, Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 1 1 1
Somewhat Bullish 2 0 0 1
Indifferent 2 1 0 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

10 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Take-Two Interactive evaluate the company at an average price target of $211.55 with a high of $231.00 and a low of $180.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 0.16% from the previous average price target of $211.22.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest “buy” are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest “sell” are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest “hold” are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Where Take-Two Interactive Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Wedbush Maintains Outperform on Take-Two Interactive, Raises Price Target to $222

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintains Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $212 to $222. read more

MKM Partners Maintains Neutral on Take-Two Interactive, Lowers Price Target to $180

MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler maintains Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) with a Neutral and lowers the price target from $185 to $180. read more

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Square, Take-Two Interactive Software Or Airbnb?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving. read more