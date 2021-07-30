fbpx

QQQ
-2.09
368.57
-0.57%
DIA
-1.23
352.05
-0.35%
SPY
-2.18
442.83
-0.49%
TLT
+ 0.84
147.98
+ 0.56%
GLD
-0.74
171.91
-0.43%

Expert Ratings for Twilio

byBenzinga Insights
July 30, 2021 12:15 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 3 1 1 1
Somewhat Bullish 2 2 1 1
Indifferent 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

12 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Twilio evaluate the company at an average price target of $440.58 with a high of $480.00 and a low of $385.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 2.62% increase from the previous average price target of $429.33.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest “buy” are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest “sell” are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest “hold” are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Twilio

Within the last quarter, Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) has observed the following analyst ratings: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Analyst Ratings For Twilio

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Where Twilio Stands With Analysts

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Jefferies Maintains Buy on Twilio, Raises Price Target to $450

Jefferies analyst Samad Samana maintains Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) with a Buy and raises the price target from $415 to $450. read more