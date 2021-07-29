fbpx

Expert Ratings For Check Point Software

byBenzinga Insights
July 29, 2021 12:01 pm
Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 0 1
Indifferent 0 2 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 1 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

5 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Check Point Software evaluate the company at an average price target of $130.2 with a high of $140.00 and a low of $114.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 2.12% increase from the previous average price target of $127.5.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts can recommend “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on that company’s recent performance. “Buy” indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock’s short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, “Sell” implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. “Hold” suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform on Check Point Software, Raises Price Target to $140

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintains Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) with a Market Perform and raises the price target from $135 to $140. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight on Check Point Software, Raises Price Target to $114

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintains Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) with a Underweight and raises the price target from $110 to $114. read more

Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold on Check Point Software, Lowers Price Target to $122

Deutsche Bank analyst Patrick Colville maintains Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) with a Hold and lowers the price target from $125 to $122. read more

OTR Global Upgrades Check Point Software Technologies To Positive