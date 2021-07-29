fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.42
364.42
+ 0.39%
DIA
+ 2.02
347.34
+ 0.58%
SPY
+ 2.78
436.05
+ 0.63%
TLT
-0.93
150.58
-0.62%
GLD
+ 2.10
167.20
+ 1.24%

Analyst Ratings For Antero Resources

byBenzinga Insights
July 29, 2021 12:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Within the last quarter, Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 2 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 0 1
Indifferent 0 1 1 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Antero Resources. The company has an average price target of $16.92 with a high of $19.00 and a low of $12.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 37.23% increase from the previous average price target of $12.33.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts also give out recommendations like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A “buy” indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock’s short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a “sell” means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A “hold” suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst’s prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

UPDATE: Raymond James On Antero Resources Strong Buy Upgrade: Firm Does Not Anticipate Inflation-Induced Service Costs Having Any Material Effect On Co.'s Q2 Capital Expenditure While Free Cash Flow Generation Remains Robust

UPDATE: Raymond James On Antero Resources Strong Buy Upgrade: Thanks To A 'Wild' Winter, Firm Expects A 'Straightforward' Q2 Earnings With Minimal Surprises

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 27, 2021

  read more

Raymond James Upgrades Antero Resources to Strong Buy, Raises Price Target to $19

Raymond James analyst John Freeman upgrades Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from Outperform to Strong Buy and raises the price target from $12 to $19. read more