fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.85
351.83
+ 0.8%
DIA
+ 4.69
335.19
+ 1.38%
SPY
+ 4.92
420.05
+ 1.16%
TLT
-1.21
152.67
-0.8%
GLD
-0.55
170.16
-0.32%

Expert Ratings For Natera

byBenzinga Insights
July 20, 2021 11:41 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Within the last quarter, Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 1 1 1
Somewhat Bullish 0 4 1 1
Indifferent 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

10 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Natera evaluate the company at an average price target of $141.8 with a high of $160.00 and a low of $110.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 1.93% increase from the previous average price target of $139.11.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest “buy” are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest “sell” are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest “hold” are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Analyst Ratings For Natera

Within the last quarter, Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) has observed the following analyst ratings: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Expert Ratings for Natera

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Craig-Hallum Maintains Buy on Natera, Raises Price Target to $139

Craig-Hallum analyst Alexander Nowak maintains Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) with a Buy and raises the price target from $134 to $139. read more

Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight on Natera, Raises Price Target to $155

Piper Sandler analyst Steven Mah maintains Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $150 to $155. read more