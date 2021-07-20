fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.95
351.72
+ 0.83%
DIA
+ 4.62
335.26
+ 1.36%
SPY
+ 4.93
420.04
+ 1.16%
TLT
-1.20
152.66
-0.79%
GLD
-0.60
170.21
-0.35%

Expert Ratings For Alphabet

byBenzinga Insights
July 20, 2021 11:40 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Within the last quarter, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 0 0 8
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 1 6
Indifferent 0 0 0 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 24 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Alphabet. The company has an average price target of $2699.96 with a high of $3000.00 and a low of $2350.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 12.16% from the previous average price target of $2407.14.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts can recommend “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on that company’s recent performance. “Buy” indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock’s short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, “Sell” implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. “Hold” suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Where Alphabet Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has observed the following analyst ratings: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

What 30 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Alphabet

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more

What 29 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Alphabet

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) within the last quarter: read more

Where Alphabet Stands With Analysts

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more