fbpx
QQQ
-0.39
360.58
-0.11%
DIA
+ 1.01
344.81
+ 0.29%
SPY
+ 0.73
432.20
+ 0.17%
TLT
+ 0.94
145.80
+ 0.64%
GLD
+ 0.59
167.53
+ 0.35%

Expert Ratings For MarketAxess Holdings

byBenzinga Insights
July 7, 2021 11:42 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Analysts have provided the following ratings for MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 1 1
Somewhat Bullish 1 0 0 0
Indifferent 1 1 1 4
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

13 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for MarketAxess Holdings evaluate the company at an average price target of $547.46 with a high of $625.00 and a low of $475.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 4.42% increase from the previous average price target of $572.77.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts also give out recommendations like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A “buy” indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock’s short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a “sell” means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A “hold” suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst’s prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral on MarketAxess Holdings, Lowers Price Target to $475

Piper Sandler analyst Richard Repetto maintains MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) with a Neutral and lowers the price target from $483 to $475. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Keybanc cut Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) price target from $275 to $270. Alibaba shares rose 0.5% to $212.60 in pre-market trading. read more

Raymond James Maintains Outperform on MarketAxess Holdings, Lowers Price Target to $530

Raymond James analyst Patrick O'Shaughnessy maintains MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) with a Outperform and lowers the price target from $580 to $530. read more

Hearing Credit Suisse Assumes Coverage On Nasdaq, Tradeweb With Outperform Ratings, CBOE, MarketAccess With Neutral Ratings

-TradeXchange read more