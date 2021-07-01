fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.11
354.32
+ 0.03%
DIA
+ 1.20
343.75
+ 0.35%
SPY
+ 2.33
425.73
+ 0.54%
TLT
-0.29
144.64
-0.2%
GLD
+ 0.53
165.10
+ 0.32%

Expert Ratings For Micron Technology

byBenzinga Insights
July 1, 2021 2:26 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 2 0 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 1 1 1 0
Indifferent 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

17 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Micron Technology evaluate the company at an average price target of $120.35 with a high of $165.00 and a low of $90.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 6.39% increase from the previous average price target of $113.12.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts can recommend “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on that company’s recent performance. “Buy” indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock’s short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, “Sell” implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. “Hold” suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Analyst Ratings For Micron Technology

Within the last quarter, Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) has observed the following analyst ratings: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

UPDATE: Rosenblatt On Micron Technology: Average Selling Prices Will Continue To Drive Sequential Growth For The Next Several Quarters And Cites Co. Plans To Insert EUV Into Its DRAM Roadmap Starting in 2024

UPDATE: Raymond James On Micron Technology: Firm Cites Continued Supply Constraints In DRAM And NAND To Last Through Year End; Believes Next Step Is Convincing Investors About Sustainability

UPDATE: Needham On Micron Technology Buy Rating: Firm Highlights Big Beat & Raise On Tight Supply With Next Strong Guidance For Next Quarter; Results Driven By Strong End Market Demand In The Face Of Low Inventories On Dynamic Random-Access Memory Side