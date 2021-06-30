fbpx
Analyst Ratings For Shopify

byBenzinga Insights
June 30, 2021 12:47 pm
Within the last quarter, Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 0 1 1
Somewhat Bullish 1 0 0 3
Indifferent 0 0 0 5
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

13 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Shopify evaluate the company at an average price target of $1447.69 with a high of $1700.00 and a low of $1200.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 4.58% from the previous average price target of $1384.29.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest “buy” are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest “sell” are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest “hold” are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

