fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.97
344.77
+ 0.85%
DIA
+ 2.34
336.44
+ 0.69%
SPY
+ 2.25
420.35
+ 0.53%
TLT
+ 0.29
142.98
+ 0.2%
GLD
+ 0.41
165.73
+ 0.25%

Where YETI Holdings Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
June 24, 2021 11:37 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 3 1
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 3 1
Indifferent 1 0 1 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for YETI Holdings. The company has an average price target of $98.6 with a high of $115.00 and a low of $85.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 13.33% increase from the previous average price target of $87.0.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts also give out recommendations like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A “buy” indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock’s short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a “sell” means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A “hold” suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst’s prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2021

  read more

UBS Initiates Coverage On YETI Holdings with Neutral Rating, Announces Price Target of $95

UBS analyst Peter Grom initiates coverage on YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) with a Neutral rating and announces Price Target of $95. read more

Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform on YETI Holdings, Raises Price Target to $105

Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil Gajrawala maintains YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $85 to $105. read more

B of A Securities Maintains Buy on YETI Holdings, Raises Price Target to $105

B of A Securities analyst Robert Ohmes maintains YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) with a Buy and raises the price target from $88 to $105. read more