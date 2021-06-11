 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Ratings for Snowflake

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 11:18am   Comments
Share:

Within the last quarter, Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 5 0 1
Somewhat Bullish 1 0 0 1
Indifferent 0 3 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

17 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Snowflake evaluate the company at an average price target of $273.18 with a high of $311.00 and a low of $235.00.

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 4.75% from the previous average price target of $286.8.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts can recommend "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on that company's recent performance. "Buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, "Sell" implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. "Hold" suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Latest Ratings for SNOW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Jun 2021RosenblattMaintainsBuy
Jun 2021UBSMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SNOW
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (SNOW)

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Tilray, Ocugen, Biogen Or Snowflake?
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On GlaxoSmithKline, Snowflake And More
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Snowflake
Why Jon Najarian Is Bullish On Snowflake
What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Snowflake
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TALCitigroupDowngrades
PLXSLoop CapitalMaintains105.0
FCELCanaccord GenuityMaintains9.0
ZMRBC CapitalAssumes450.0
VTRBarclaysUpgrades67.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com