What 17 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Darden Restaurants

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 11:38am   Comments
Within the last quarter, Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 0 0 1
Somewhat Bullish 0 1 2 11
Indifferent 0 0 0 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 17 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Darden Restaurants. The company has an average price target of $158.94 with a high of $170.00 and a low of $144.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 9.77% from the previous average price target of $144.79.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest "buy" are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest "sell" are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest "hold" are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Latest Ratings for DRI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Jun 2021BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
May 2021Cowen & Co.UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform

