 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expert Ratings for JOANN

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 10:39am   Comments
Share:

Within the last quarter, JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 2 0
Somewhat Bullish 2 0 5 0
Indifferent 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for JOANN. The company has an average price target of $17.33 with a high of $27.00 and a low of $14.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 8.31% from the previous average price target of $16.0.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts can recommend "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on that company's recent performance. "Buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, "Sell" implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. "Hold" suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Latest Ratings for JOAN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight
Jun 2021Telsey Advisory GroupMaintainsOutperform
Apr 2021William BlairInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for JOAN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (JOAN)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For June 3, 2021
The Past Week's Notable Insider Buys Included Biotechs, Public Offerings, A SPAC And More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 7, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 6, 2021
Why JOANN's Stock is Up During Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
IPJefferiesMaintains96.0
FIVEJefferiesMaintains300.0
CGEMSVB LeerinkMaintains54.0
LULUBarclaysMaintains418.0
HSTOCanaccord GenuityMaintains4.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com