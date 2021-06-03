 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings for Advance Auto Parts

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 5:56pm
Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 1 0 1
Somewhat Bullish 1 0 5 1
Indifferent 0 0 0 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

12 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Advance Auto Parts evaluate the company at an average price target of $211.08 with a high of $240.00 and a low of $175.00.

This current average represents a 7.91% increase from the previous average price target of $195.6.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may suggest actions like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest "buy" are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest "sell" are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest "hold" are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Latest Ratings for AAP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Jun 2021RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform
May 2021Goldman SachsUpgradesSellBuy

