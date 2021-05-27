 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings for Willis Towers Watson

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 10:26am   Comments
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 0 0
Indifferent 1 1 1 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Willis Towers Watson. The company has an average price target of $259.0 with a high of $272.00 and a low of $240.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 9.1% from the previous average price target of $237.4.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest "buy" are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest "sell" are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest "hold" are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for WLTW

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
May 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsHold
Apr 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

