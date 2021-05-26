 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Ratings for Extra Space Storage

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 8:55am   Comments
Share:

Within the last quarter, Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 1 2 1
Indifferent 0 1 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 1 0 0 1
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Extra Space Storage. The company has an average price target of $140.11 with a high of $160.00 and a low of $122.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 11.96% from the previous average price target of $125.14.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts also give out recommendations like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A "buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a "sell" means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A "hold" suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst's prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for EXR

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight
May 2021KeybancMaintainsOverweight
May 2021BMO CapitalDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for EXR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (EXR)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 14, 2021
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; P&G Profit Tops Views
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TMCIMorgan StanleyMaintains32.0
MANHBenchmarkMaintains150.0
TRGPMorgan StanleyMaintains52.0
VMCJP MorganMaintains190.0
MLMJP MorganMaintains385.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com