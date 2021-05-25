 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Ratings for Adobe

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 10:43am   Comments
Share:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 1 1 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 1 2
Indifferent 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Adobe. The company has an average price target of $571.43 with a high of $650.00 and a low of $510.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 6.31% from the previous average price target of $537.5.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts can recommend "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on that company's recent performance. "Buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, "Sell" implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. "Hold" suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for ADBE

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy
May 2021JefferiesMaintainsBuy
Apr 2021Wolfe ResearchInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ADBE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (ADBE)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 25, 2021
MessageBird Set To Acquire Twilio Competitor For $600M Cash: Bloomberg
Cathie Wood Sells Another $35.7M Worth Of Square Stock And Loads Up $25.8M In Coinbase
Blackstone Offers To Acquire 26% Equity Interest In Mphasis For $1.1B
SPACs Attack Recap: SPAC Activity Slows Down With 3 Deals And No Offerings
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 23, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TGTMKM PartnersMaintains216.0
NTRATruist SecuritiesMaintains129.0
CRLTruist SecuritiesMaintains369.0
NLBarclaysDowngrades7.0
ICPTB. Riley SecuritiesDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com