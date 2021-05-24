 Skip to main content

What 18 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Deere

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 10:51am
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Deere (NYSE:DE) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 1 0 2
Somewhat Bullish 2 0 2 0
Indifferent 1 1 1 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

18 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Deere evaluate the company at an average price target of $400.89 with a high of $450.00 and a low of $360.00.

This current average has increased by 13.39% from the previous average price target of $353.56.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts can recommend "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on that company's recent performance. "Buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, "Sell" implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. "Hold" suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for DE

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform
May 2021StifelMaintainsBuy
May 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

