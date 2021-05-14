 Skip to main content

Where Lowe's Companies Stands With Analysts

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 14, 2021 10:21am   Comments
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 1 1 2
Somewhat Bullish 0 3 1 1
Indifferent 0 1 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 11 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Lowe's Companies. The company has an average price target of $219.45 with a high of $247.00 and a low of $195.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 12.37% from the previous average price target of $195.29.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest "buy" are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest "sell" are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest "hold" are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Latest Ratings for LOW

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021JefferiesMaintainsBuy
May 2021OppenheimerUpgradesPerformOutperform
May 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

