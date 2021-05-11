 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings for Carvana

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 9:58am   Comments
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 1 0 1
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 0 4
Indifferent 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Carvana. The company has an average price target of $353.0 with a high of $420.00 and a low of $290.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 18.86% increase from the previous average price target of $297.0.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest "buy" are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest "sell" are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest "hold" are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Latest Ratings for CVNA

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy
May 2021B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
Apr 2021Raymond JamesInitiates Coverage OnMarket Perform

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

