 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Cummins

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 10:08am   Comments
Share:

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Cummins (NYSE:CMI) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 2
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 0 1
Indifferent 1 2 0 2
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Cummins. The company has an average price target of $269.78 with a high of $325.00 and a low of $238.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 8.01% from the previous average price target of $249.78.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest "buy" are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest "sell" are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest "hold" are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for CMI

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform
Apr 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsHold
Apr 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for CMI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (CMI)

'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On AbbVie, Chewy And More
April Class 8 Truck Orders: Too Much Of A Good Thing?
Recap: Cummins Q1 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed; Crude Oil Rises 1%
5 Stocks To Watch For May 4, 2021
Plus Will Automate Cummins Westport Natural Gas Engine
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
JLLJP MorganMaintains219.0
ADTCredit SuisseMaintains12.0
AQUACredit SuisseMaintains32.0
NVSTCredit SuisseMaintains55.0
BKNGCredit SuisseMaintains2,675.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com