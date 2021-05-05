 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where Esperion Therapeutics Stands With Analysts

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 9:47am   Comments
Share:

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 1
Somewhat Bullish 2 0 0 0
Indifferent 3 0 1 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 1

In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Esperion Therapeutics. The company has an average price target of $46.6 with a high of $134.00 and a low of $20.00.

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 37.63% from the previous average price target of $74.71.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest "buy" are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest "sell" are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest "hold" are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Latest Ratings for ESPR

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
May 2021Northland Capital MarketsMaintainsMarket Perform
May 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for ESPR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (ESPR)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Athenex, NeoGenomics And Amryt In M&A Mix, European Nod For Roche's Cancer Immunotherapy, Earnings Deluge Continues
28 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vaxart Rebounds On Strong Vaccine Data, Pfizer's Beat-And-Raise Quarter, BioLineRx Data
Week Ahead In Biotech (May 2-8): ChemoCentryx Adcom, Ophthalmology Conference Presentations, Earnings Deluge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
OUSTBarclaysInitiates Coverage On14.0
GPNCredit SuisseMaintains225.0
EXPDSusquehannaMaintains116.0
KKRCredit SuisseMaintains66.0
EMChina RenaissanceInitiates Coverage On13.4
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com