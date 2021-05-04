 Skip to main content

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Virtus Investment

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 9:24am   Comments
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 0 1
Indifferent 1 2 0 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Virtus Investment. The company has an average price target of $287.0 with a high of $320.00 and a low of $250.00.

This current average represents a 8.95% increase from the previous average price target of $263.43.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts can recommend "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on that company's recent performance. "Buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, "Sell" implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. "Hold" suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Latest Ratings for VRTS

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Apr 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Apr 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

