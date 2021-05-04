 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Analyst Ratings for Renewable Energy Gr

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 9:24am   Comments
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Renewable Energy Gr (NASDAQ:REGI) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 1
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 2 0
Indifferent 1 1 1 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Renewable Energy Gr. The company has an average price target of $77.71 with a high of $115.00 and a low of $35.00.

This current average has decreased by 10.68% from the previous average price target of $87.0.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts can recommend "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on that company's recent performance. "Buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, "Sell" implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. "Hold" suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Latest Ratings for REGI

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
May 2021Roth CapitalDowngradesBuyNeutral
May 2021Roth CapitalDowngradesBuyNeutral

