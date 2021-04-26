 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Expert Ratings for Microsoft

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 2:15pm   Comments
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 3 0 6
Somewhat Bullish 1 2 1 9
Indifferent 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

23 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Microsoft evaluate the company at an average price target of $286.22 with a high of $302.00 and a low of $265.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 9.14% from the previous average price target of $262.25.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts can recommend "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on that company's recent performance. "Buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, "Sell" implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. "Hold" suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for MSFT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Apr 2021Wolfe ResearchInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Apr 2021B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy

