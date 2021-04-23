 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Spirit Airlines

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2021 10:16am   Comments
Share:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

  Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 1 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 2 0 0
Indifferent 0 0 0 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 1
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Spirit Airlines. The company has an average price target of $36.67 with a high of $54.00 and a low of $16.00.

price target chart

 

This current average has increased by 74.62% from the previous average price target of $21.0.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts also give out recommendations like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A "buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a "sell" means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A "hold" suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst's prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for SAVE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021JP MorganUpgradesUnderweightOverweight
Apr 2021SusquehannaUpgradesNeutralPositive
Feb 2021Deutsche BankUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SAVE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (SAVE)

Spirit Airlines: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For April 21, 2021
First-Quarter Earnings Season Is In Progress
JPMorgan Analyst Rules Out Long-Term Negative Impact Of COVID-19 On The Airline Industry
COVID-19 To Have 'No Permanent Negative Margin Impact' On US Airlines: JPMorgan
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 14, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
STXMizuhoMaintains83.0
HCAMizuhoMaintains232.0
DHRWells FargoMaintains280.0
TALMorgan StanleyMaintains75.0
HCARBC CapitalMaintains232.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com