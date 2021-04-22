 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expert Ratings for Boeing

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 10:55am   Comments
Share:

Within the last quarter, Boeing (NYSE:BA) has observed the following analyst ratings:

  Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 1 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 3 1
Indifferent 0 1 0 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Boeing. The company has an average price target of $241.0 with a high of $300.00 and a low of $193.00.

price target chart

 

This current average represents a 18.07% increase from the previous average price target of $204.12.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may suggest actions like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest "buy" are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest "sell" are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest "hold" are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for BA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Mar 2021SusquehannaMaintainsPositive
Mar 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (BA)

Fasten Seatbelts Again? New Turbulence For Boeing Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
Options Traders Think Boeing May Be Ready For Liftoff
Analyzing Boeing's Unusual Options Activity
The SPY, QQQ And DIA All Plunged Today. Here's Why.
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Says Seeing Encouraging Signs Of Turnaround; Says Sees 2021 As 'Inflection Point' To COVID Rebound
Strong Results From IBM And Johnson & Johnson Not Enough As Covid Worries Rise
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GOOGLJefferiesMaintains2,700.0
NDAQOppenheimerMaintains182.0
SELFAegis CapitalInitiates Coverage On6.0
TELOppenheimerMaintains140.0
LRCXStifelMaintains780.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com