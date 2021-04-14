 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expert Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2021 10:59am   Comments
Share:

Within the last quarter, Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) has observed the following analyst ratings:

  Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 1 0 1
Somewhat Bullish 0 1 0 1
Indifferent 0 2 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 1 1
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Goldman Sachs Group. The company has an average price target of $355.75 with a high of $400.00 and a low of $304.00.

price target chart

 

This current average represents a 8.83% increase from the previous average price target of $326.88.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts can recommend "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on that company's recent performance. "Buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, "Sell" implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. "Hold" suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for GS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021JMP SecuritiesMaintainsOutperform
Apr 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Apr 2021UBSDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for GS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (GS)

JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs Easily Beat Analysts' Earnings Estimate, Getting Season off To Good Start
Second Stage Of Big Bank Earnings Ahead As Bank of America, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley Report
Recap: Goldman Sachs Q1 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; Bank Earnings In Focus
Earnings Scheduled For April 14, 2021
5 Stocks To Watch For April 14, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SPGIBMO CapitalMaintains428.0
INFOBMO CapitalMaintains110.0
RHCowen & Co.Maintains680.0
LRCXCowen & Co.Maintains700.0
ANTMCowen & Co.Maintains395.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com