Where Virgin Galactic Hldgs Stands With Analysts

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 11:03am   Comments
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) within the last quarter:

  Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 2 1 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 0 0
Indifferent 0 0 0 2
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

5 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Virgin Galactic Hldgs evaluate the company at an average price target of $46.4 with a high of $52.00 and a low of $30.00.

price target chart

 

This current average represents a 48.1% increase from the previous average price target of $31.33.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest "buy" are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest "sell" are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest "hold" are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Latest Ratings for SPCE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021Truist SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2021Truist SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2021B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy

