Where Ford Motor Stands With Analysts

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 9:59am   Comments
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) within the last quarter:

  Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 2 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 2 0 1
Indifferent 0 0 1 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

6 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Ford Motor evaluate the company at an average price target of $14.17 with a high of $16.00 and a low of $12.00.

price target chart

 

This current average represents a 32.8% increase from the previous average price target of $10.67.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts also give out recommendations like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A "buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a "sell" means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A "hold" suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst's prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Latest Ratings for F

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021Wells FargoInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Mar 2021BarclaysUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Feb 2021Argus ResearchUpgradesHoldBuy

