Expert Ratings for Advance Auto Parts

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 9:33am   Comments
Within the last quarter, Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) has observed the following analyst ratings:

  Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 1 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 1 0 0 0
Indifferent 0 1 1 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Advance Auto Parts. The company has an average price target of $187.0 with a high of $195.00 and a low of $175.00.

price target chart

 

This current average has increased by 5.35% from the previous average price target of $177.5.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts can recommend "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on that company's recent performance. "Buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, "Sell" implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. "Hold" suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Latest Ratings for AAP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2021Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight
Mar 2021CitigroupInitiates Coverage OnBuy

